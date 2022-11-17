 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Izzy’s Handling of Defeat, Justice for Arnold Allen, and PFL’s Big Mistake

Plus, talking Rumble Johnson memories

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Getty Images


In one of the most memorable episodes to date, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss:

  • 3PAC’s memories of heavyweight legend Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who passed away last weekend at the age of 38 (6:54)
  • Israel Adesanya’s admirable conduct following his UFC 281 loss and whether he’s actually getting more fans in defeat (18:55)
  • Rumors of Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns fighting early next year (43:16)
  • The interim featherweight title fight and the disrespect shown toward Ringer MMA favorite Arnold Allen (44:48)

Plus, Ariel convinces you to buy next week’s PFL pay-per-view (and ditch the World Cup), another Helwani 10-7 (1:28:20) … and a hamster at a birthday party?

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

