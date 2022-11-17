Izzy’s Handling of Defeat, Justice for Arnold Allen, and PFL’s Big Mistake



In one of the most memorable episodes to date, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss:

3PAC’s memories of heavyweight legend Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who passed away last weekend at the age of 38 (6:54)

Israel Adesanya’s admirable conduct following his UFC 281 loss and whether he’s actually getting more fans in defeat (18:55)

Rumors of Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns fighting early next year (43:16)

The interim featherweight title fight and the disrespect shown toward Ringer MMA favorite Arnold Allen (44:48)

Plus, Ariel convinces you to buy next week’s PFL pay-per-view (and ditch the World Cup), another Helwani 10-7 (1:28:20) … and a hamster at a birthday party?

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS