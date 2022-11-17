Lamar Jackson? Josh Allen? Picking the Six Most Interesting NFL Story Lines



This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to pick who they believe will be the most interesting people in football the rest of the season. They discuss Josh Allen’s mini-slump (3:00) and what Lamar Jackson has at stake (8:00). Plus, they reveal whether they believe this will be Derek Carr’s last season in Vegas (17:00) and explain why it’s time for Zach Wilson to prove himself (31:00). Finally, they close the show by answering mailbag questions (40:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Lindsay Jones

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

