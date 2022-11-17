 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lamar Jackson? Josh Allen? Picking the Six Most Interesting NFL Story Lines

Plus, Sheil and Lindsay reveal whether they believe this will be Derek Carr’s last season in Vegas and explain why it’s time for Zach Wilson to prove himself

By Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones
NFL: OCT 16 Bills at Chiefs Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to pick who they believe will be the most interesting people in football the rest of the season. They discuss Josh Allen’s mini-slump (3:00) and what Lamar Jackson has at stake (8:00). Plus, they reveal whether they believe this will be Derek Carr’s last season in Vegas (17:00) and explain why it’s time for Zach Wilson to prove himself (31:00). Finally, they close the show by answering mailbag questions (40:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘Full Gear’ Preview and Austin Theory’s Comeback

Plus, Dave and Kaz dive into the buildup to ‘Survivor Series’ WarGames matches, and Austin Theory’s bounce-back this week on ‘Raw’

By David Shoemaker

The CRAZY atmosphere at an Old Firm Derby! Martin O’Neill and his Premier League Stories!

Former Celtic and Aston Villa manager Martin O’Neal joins Ben to discuss transfer deadline days, managing big players day, and the famous Old Firm derby

By Ben Foster

The 10 Best Media Movies With Sean Fennessey

Sean Fennessey joins Bryan to discuss their top 10 media movies, and hand out awards for their Favorite Movie Journalist, Worst Movie About the Media, and more

By Bryan Curtis and Sean Fennessey

World Cup 2022 Preview

Musa and Ryan also talk how they are feeling ahead of the tournament, the issues surrounding it, and why it feels like a major point in football’s history

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

‘Fleishman’ Is Lost in Translation

The FX series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ is rigorously faithful to the novel it’s adapted from, but the written word doesn’t always lend itself to television

By Alison Herman

Can ‘She Said’ Comment on Hollywood From Within Hollywood?

The new movie documenting two female journalists’ investigation into Harvey Weinstein is thorough and at times even powerful. But how do you reconcile the fact that Weinstein’s behavior was enabled by the silence of Hollywood with that same industry’s impulse to make a film about his demise?

By Manuela Lazic