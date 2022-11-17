 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Strangeness of Memory and the Weird Ecstasy of Youth

Dave and Chris sit down with author and critic Hua Hsu to talk through his new book, ‘Stay True’—a searing memoir of friendship disrupted by sudden tragedy

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
The 2018 New Yorker Festival - The Musician Miguel In Conversation With The New Yorker’s Hua Hsu Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for The New Yorker


Dave and Chris sit down with author and critic Hua Hsu to talk through his new book, Stay True—a searing memoir of friendship disrupted by sudden tragedy, and (for Dave) an almost unsettlingly relatable portrait of 1990s life. Also: vocal aromas, circular breathing, feeling like the stuff you like is better than everything else, defining yourself through arcana, going on the internet for the first time, Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon, East Coast Asian friction, distributed Chinatowns, raw marinated crab, teaching at a factory for hip young people, being really into quinoa, Dave Chang at 18, the doomsday outlook, Stephen Malkmus and George Clinton, EQ love languages, Gilmore Girls, Gavin Rossdale, Y2K fears, and listening to the Pulp Fiction soundtrack from beginning to end.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Hua Hsu
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

