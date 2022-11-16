Week 11’s Must-Win Games and Betting Opportunities



This week, Austin and Warren start by breaking down Jets-Patriots and look at how much this game means for both teams’ playoff chances (2:00). Then, they explain why the Cowboys are road favorites against the Vikings (16:00) before digging into why Justin Fields has had more success recently (32:00). Finally, they discuss how the return of T.J. Watt changes the Steelers’ defensive game plan against the Bengals (46:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

