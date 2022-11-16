 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 11’s Must-Win Games and Betting Opportunities

Austin and Warren break down Jets-Patriots and explain why the Cowboys are road favorites against the Vikings, before digging into why Justin Fields has had more success recently

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images


This week, Austin and Warren start by breaking down Jets-Patriots and look at how much this game means for both teams’ playoff chances (2:00). Then, they explain why the Cowboys are road favorites against the Vikings (16:00) before digging into why Justin Fields has had more success recently (32:00). Finally, they discuss how the return of T.J. Watt changes the Steelers’ defensive game plan against the Bengals (46:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

‘Love Is Blind’ Cutie Controversy, Rumors, and Reunion Show Takeaways

Juliet and Callie address the ongoing rumors surrounding SK, weigh in on the conversation around Cole and Zanab’s relationship and dive into the cutie situation, and then discuss the remaining relationships and crown the biggest villain and star

By Juliet Litman

The Untradable SGA With Michael Pina and the Future of Everything With Derek Thompson

Plus, Bill and Michael talk about the Knicks and discuss whether the Hawks or Heat should be the Southeast Division favorites

By Bill Simmons, Michael Pina, and 1 more

‘Andor’ Episode 11 Breakdown: Let’s Call It … Finale Prep

On the heels of last week’s all-timer, the penultimate episode was the series’ least revealing to date, primarily pushing pieces around the holochess board in preparation for the conclusion

By Ben Lindbergh
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
Play

Ariel Helwani on the Bills’ Super Bowl Hopes, the Difference Between UFC Fighters and NFL Players, and Why OBJ Should Come to Buffalo

Kevin is joined by MMA journalist and lifelong Bills fan Ariel Helwani to talk about why the Bills can still win a Super Bowl despite recent setbacks, why Odell Beckham Jr. should join the Bills, and why he loves talking to MMA fighters for his job

By Kevin Clark and Ariel Helwani

NBA One-Month Survey: Best Player, Biggest Surprise, and More

The guys also talk about the biggest disappointment, a preseason take they would already take back, and whose stock they’re buying low on

By Justin Verrier, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more

Jail

Van Lathan has an idea for inmates who escape from prison

By Van Lathan, Bill Simmons, and 2 more