Domonique Foxworth Returns, and the Bulls’ Unnecessary Pressure



The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Bulls’ flawed roster and ascending pressure for Lonzo Ball’s return (03:36). Also, he dives into DeMar DeRozan’s role, the need for Ayo Dosunmu to take the ball, and challenges the team’s other players to help carry the offensive load. Plus, Domonique Foxworth returns to the show to discuss Justin Fields’s growth and the next steps for the Bears organization knowing that Fields is the real deal (23:42).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Domonique Foxworth

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify