 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Domonique Foxworth Returns, and the Bulls’ Unnecessary Pressure

The former cornerback joins to discuss Justin Fields’s growth

By Jason Goff
Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Bulls’ flawed roster and ascending pressure for Lonzo Ball’s return (03:36). Also, he dives into DeMar DeRozan’s role, the need for Ayo Dosunmu to take the ball, and challenges the team’s other players to help carry the offensive load. Plus, Domonique Foxworth returns to the show to discuss Justin Fields’s growth and the next steps for the Bears organization knowing that Fields is the real deal (23:42).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Domonique Foxworth
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal talk Easter eggs and character arcs in the latest MCU film

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Andrew’s Love Triangle, Kate and Logan’s Rocky Relationship, and More ‘Bachelor’ News

Juliet and Callie discuss Gabby and Erich’s breakup and the latest episodes of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

By Juliet Litman

Daniel Jones on Returning From the Bye With a Win, Rizzo Returns to the Yankees, and Adam Schein on “0-7”

The Giants quarterback joins to discuss the team’s victory over the Houston Texans

By John Jastremski

Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins Crack the Top Five and the Raiders Sink

Plus, discussing why the Eagles are still on top

By Austin Gayle, Jason Goff, and 1 more

Tatum Taking a Page Out of LeBron’s Book

Plus, Andrew Callahan on the Pats’ second-half outlook

By Brian Barrett

How the 3-Point Shot Revolutionized the NBA With Mike Prada

The Athletic writer joins to discuss his new book and how shooting has changed in professional basketball

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann