Daniel Jones on Returning From the Bye With a Win, Rizzo Returns to the Yankees, and Adam Schein on “0-7”

(1:06)— YANKEES: Anthony Rizzo re-signs with the Yankees on a two-year deal. How does this help the Bronx Bombers as they fill out the rest of the roster?
(6:37) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses the win over the Texans, Darius Slayton, and finishing the season strong.
(22:31) — ADAM SCHEIN: Sirius XM’s Adam Schein returns to talk about his early comments on the Jets and Giants, Super Bowl favorites, the Yankees, and Josh McDaniels.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Adam Schein
Producer: Stefan Anderson
