 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daniel Jones on Returning From the Bye With a Win, Rizzo Returns to the Yankees, and Adam Schein on “0-7”

The Giants quarterback joins to discuss the team’s victory over the Houston Texans

By John Jastremski
Houston Texans v New York Giants Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


(1:06)— YANKEES: Anthony Rizzo re-signs with the Yankees on a two-year deal. How does this help the Bronx Bombers as they fill out the rest of the roster?
(6:37) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses the win over the Texans, Darius Slayton, and finishing the season strong.
(22:31) — ADAM SCHEIN: Sirius XM’s Adam Schein returns to talk about his early comments on the Jets and Giants, Super Bowl favorites, the Yankees, and Josh McDaniels.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Adam Schein
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins Crack the Top Five and the Raiders Sink

Plus, discussing why the Eagles are still on top

By Austin Gayle, Jason Goff, and 1 more

Tatum Taking a Page Out of LeBron’s Book

Plus, Andrew Callahan on the Pats’ second-half outlook

By Brian Barrett

How the 3-Point Shot Revolutionized the NBA With Mike Prada

The Athletic writer joins to discuss his new book and how shooting has changed in professional basketball

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

World Cup Betting Preview

Paul Carr joins to discuss favorites from every group and Team USA’s chances in the tournament

By Steve Ceruti

A Crypto Catastrophe: The Stunning Fall of FTX—and What Comes Next

William D. Cohan joins to discuss finance frauds and his new book ‘Power Failure’

By Derek Thompson

Did the Eagles Peak Too Early? Plus, Week 11 NFL Leans and Favorite NBA Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys also run through their favorite games on the Week 11 slate and discuss how weather could impact a few games

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more