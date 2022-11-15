Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins Crack the Top Five and the Raiders Sink

Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted after Week 10. They start by discussing why the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel’s offense makes them Super Bowl contenders (04:38). Then, they examine the fall of the Raiders after losing to the Colts in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut (15:55). Next, they explain why the Vikings are still ranked below the Bills despite their stunning win (31:04). Finally, Steven Ruiz joins to discuss Kirk Cousins’s play this season and why the criticism towards Justin Herbert is unjustified (51:21).
Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS