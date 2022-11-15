 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins Crack the Top Five and the Raiders Sink

Plus, discussing why the Eagles are still on top

By Austin Gayle, Jason Goff, and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images


Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted after Week 10. They start by discussing why the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel’s offense makes them Super Bowl contenders (04:38). Then, they examine the fall of the Raiders after losing to the Colts in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut (15:55). Next, they explain why the Vikings are still ranked below the Bills despite their stunning win (31:04). Finally, Steven Ruiz joins to discuss Kirk Cousins’s play this season and why the criticism towards Justin Herbert is unjustified (51:21).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Tatum Taking a Page Out of LeBron’s Book

Plus, Andrew Callahan on the Pats’ second-half outlook

By Brian Barrett

How the 3-Point Shot Revolutionized the NBA With Mike Prada

The Athletic writer joins to discuss his new book and how shooting has changed in professional basketball

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

World Cup Betting Preview

Paul Carr joins to discuss favorites from every group and Team USA’s chances in the tournament

By Steve Ceruti

A Crypto Catastrophe: The Stunning Fall of FTX—and What Comes Next

William D. Cohan joins to discuss finance frauds and his new book ‘Power Failure’

By Derek Thompson

Did the Eagles Peak Too Early? Plus, Week 11 NFL Leans and Favorite NBA Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys also run through their favorite games on the Week 11 slate and discuss how weather could impact a few games

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Where Will the World Cup Dark Horses Come From?

Fatigue, injury, and a truncated schedule will make for an unpredictable tournament

By Musa Okwonga