Tatum Taking a Page Out of LeBron’s Book



Brian puts Jayson Tatum’s young career in perspective and sees how it stacks up against the likes of LeBron James, Paul Pierce, Larry Bird, and others (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about what to expect from the Patriots after the bye week, whether Mac Jone and Matt Patricia’s jobs are safe, Matthew Judon’s chances of winning DPOY, and more (22:15). Finally, Brian discusses the news that Nathan Eovaldi turned down the Red Sox’s qualifying offer, and the Celtics’ win over the Thunder (52:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Andrew Callahan

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify