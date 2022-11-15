Did the Eagles Peak Too Early? Plus, Week 11 NFL Leans and Favorite NBA Bets.

This week, the East Coast Bias boys start by recapping Washington’s upset over the Eagles on MNF (1:00). Then, they run through their favorite games on the Week 11 slate (10:00) and discuss how weather could impact a few games (20:00). Finally, they share their favorite teaser legs (37:00), break down some NBA action (42:00), and even give out a college basketball pick (46:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
