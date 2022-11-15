 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Did the Eagles Peak Too Early? Plus, Week 11 NFL Leans and Favorite NBA Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys also run through their favorite games on the Week 11 slate and discuss how weather could impact a few games

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


This week, the East Coast Bias boys start by recapping Washington’s upset over the Eagles on MNF (1:00). Then, they run through their favorite games on the Week 11 slate (10:00) and discuss how weather could impact a few games (20:00). Finally, they share their favorite teaser legs (37:00), break down some NBA action (42:00), and even give out a college basketball pick (46:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

