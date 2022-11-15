The Colts’ Sunday Was Not About Saturday and Talking Sean Payton’s Imminent Return



Ben and Sheil begin their review of Week 10 action by debating how much influence new coach Jeff Saturday had on the Indianapolis Colts’ impressive win over the Raiders. They then go over all the reasons to not be concerned about the Bills’ collapse against the Vikings, and reveal that there are nearly as many reasons to fear for the Saints’ dim future (9:18). Next, Sheil speculates on Sean Payton’s next coaching destination, and Ben tells the Rams to give Matthew Stafford a rest if Cooper Kupp is unavailable the rest of the season (28:33). They end the pod by talking about how Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s star is shining similarly to another big coaching name from last year, and Ben gives the week’s Extra Point (46:15).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

