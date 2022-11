Chris and Andy talk about the news that Disney will be airing the first two episodes of Andor on ABC and what this move could mean for Disney+ (1:00). Then they talk about the finale of Atlanta and how over the years the series has showed audiences how to watch it (14:32). Then they talk about the latest episode of The White Lotus (37:11).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

