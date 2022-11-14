What Does the Game of the Year Mean? Plus Allen, Rodgers, and Fields’s Improvement With Trent Dilfer, and Life Advice

Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 10, including the Vikings’ win over the Bills in the game of the year, who between the Chargers or 49ers could go on a run, and more (1:19). Then, Ryen is joined by Trent Dilfer, who discusses improvements from quarterbacks Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Fields (16:00). Then, Ryen talks about Washington’s impressive win on the road at Oregon before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:54).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS