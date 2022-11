Imagine you are the head of a new film studio with an unlimited budget. Who are the movie directors you would pay the most money to sign for the next 20 years? Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw put on their studio-head hats to each draft a team of directors for the next two decades in Hollywood. The goal is commercial success—who will make the most money?

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme song: Devon Renaldo

