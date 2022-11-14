Week 10 Winners, Losers, and Jeff Saturday Is 1-0



We recap Week 10 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We break down the wild Bills-Vikings game, Justin Jefferson’s legendary catch, Justin Fields’s dominance, Miami’s good vibes, and Kadarius Toney’s upside in Kansas City. Then, we panic about Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Leonard Fournette, and D’Andre Swift, break down Jeff Saturday’s debut as a head coach, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts