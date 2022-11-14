 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Getting Rid of the Tank Mentality

Why there’s no excuse for how the Bulls played against the Nuggets and why Justin Fields is the man. Plus, Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune on free agents linked to the Cubs.

By Isaac Levy-Rubinett
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after losses by the Bears and Bulls, as Jason first discusses the effortless loss from the Bulls (04:33); there’s absolutely no excuse for how the team came out against the Nuggets. He next discusses the Bears’ loss to the Lions and explains why, despite the loss, Justin Fields is the man (23:04). In looking at the “good loss” mentality, he shares his take on tanking in the NFL (36:58). With the MLB offseason underway, Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune returns to the show to discuss the free agents linked to the Cubs, and the latest on Willson Contreras, then looks back at Jason Heyward’s Cubs career (55:19).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Meghan Montemurro
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

