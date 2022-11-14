Week 10 Recap: The Vikings’ Improbable Win in Buffalo, Bucs Win in Germany, and Jeff Saturday Is 1-0

Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to recap the chaotic victory the Vikings had over the Bills. They discuss the Vikings’ ability to be a legit contender, and whether they have any concern with Josh Allen’s recent string of turnovers (2:40). Then, Nora and Steven pick out their winners and losers from the week, including the Chiefs, Bucs, Browns, Raiders, and more (28:03).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
