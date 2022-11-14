 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Dave Chang Thanksgiving Playbook

At T-minus 10 days, Dave breaks down a few of his favorite Thanksgiving strategies—from turkey prep, to fridge logistics, to the exciting but unfairly neglected world of bonus proteins

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
American Thanksgiving Dinner Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images


At T-minus 10 days, Dave breaks down a few of his favorite Thanksgiving strategies—from turkey prep, to fridge logistics, to the exciting but unfairly neglected world of bonus proteins. With hard lessons drawn from both home kitchens and high-end ones, this is one to listen to as you build out your own battle plan—or as you sit back and feel thankful that you’re going out to eat this year instead. Plus: Gus Chang’s daily routine, sumo-wrestler stew, Dave’s lost Budweiser commercial, styrofoam plates, spicy gravy, the spatchcock moment, basting vs. brining, honey-baked ham, expanding the turducken paradigm, and a Thanksgiving trend-forecast lightning round.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

