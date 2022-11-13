 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants Edge Out the Texans, Knicks Defense No-Shows at the Garden, Plus Jordan Raanan on Big Blue’s Rebuild

JJ breaks down Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley’s performances in New York’s win over Houston

By John Jastremski
Houston Texans v New York Giants Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


(0:51) — GIANTS: The G-Men return from their bye and beat the Texans to improve to 8-2.
(10:27) — KNICKS: The Knicks get embarrassed by the Thunder on Sunday and continue to show the same issues as last season.
(13:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Knicks, and Giants.
(23:41) — JORDAN RAANAN: ESPN’s Jordan Raanan talks about the Giants rebuilding with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and how Joe Schoen plans to make this team a contender.
(51:25) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jordan Raanan
Producer: Stefan Anderson

