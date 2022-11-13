Giants Edge Out the Texans, Knicks Defense No-Shows at the Garden, Plus Jordan Raanan on Big Blue’s Rebuild



(0:51) — GIANTS: The G-Men return from their bye and beat the Texans to improve to 8-2.

(10:27) — KNICKS: The Knicks get embarrassed by the Thunder on Sunday and continue to show the same issues as last season.

(13:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Knicks, and Giants.

(23:41) — JORDAN RAANAN: ESPN’s Jordan Raanan talks about the Giants rebuilding with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and how Joe Schoen plans to make this team a contender.

(51:25) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

