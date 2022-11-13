Giants Edge Out the Texans, Knicks Defense No-Shows at the Garden, Plus Jordan Raanan on Big Blue’s Rebuild

(0:51) — GIANTS: The G-Men return from their bye and beat the Texans to improve to 8-2.
(10:27) — KNICKS: The Knicks get embarrassed by the Thunder on Sunday and continue to show the same issues as last season.
(13:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Knicks, and Giants.
(23:41) — JORDAN RAANAN: ESPN’s Jordan Raanan talks about the Giants rebuilding with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and how Joe Schoen plans to make this team a contender.
(51:25) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Live!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jordan Raanan
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify