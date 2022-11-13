‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

Bill and Joanna get together again to dissect their favorite scenes and performances from the third episode of the new season of The White Lotus on HBO. Along the way they speculate about whether we’ll see a Laura Dern appearance this season, debate Michael Imperioli’s acting potency, and examine The Godfather tie-ins to the episode (18:54). They end the pod by making their predictions for Episode 4 and revealing their Emmy favorite from the show so far (36:23).
Hosts: Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
