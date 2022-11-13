 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

Bill and Joanna discuss Michael Imperioli’s acting skills and make predictions for next week’s episode

By Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson
Fabio Lovino/HBO


Bill and Joanna get together again to dissect their favorite scenes and performances from the third episode of the new season of The White Lotus on HBO. Along the way they speculate about whether we’ll see a Laura Dern appearance this season, debate Michael Imperioli’s acting potency, and examine The Godfather tie-ins to the episode (18:54). They end the pod by making their predictions for Episode 4 and revealing their Emmy favorite from the show so far (36:23).

Hosts: Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

