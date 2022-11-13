 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dr. Bill Simmons on the Sizzling C’s and 50 Years as a Season Ticket Holder

Plus, Chris Cotillo on the Red Sox’s hot stove

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


Brian chats with Dr. Bill Simmons, a.k.a. Bill’s Dad, about the Celtics’ hot start to the season, memories from 50 years as a Celtics season ticket holder, concern over Mac Jones, and more (0:20). Then, Brian talks to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo about the Red Sox’s recent moves, and what their priorities are for the rest of the offseason (32:00). Brian ends with a couple thoughts on the Pats and some listener calls (49:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Dr. Bill Simmons and Chris Cotillo
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

