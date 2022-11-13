Alex Pereira Stuns Israel Adesanya, Dustin Poirier Wins a Bloody War, and Zhang Weili Gets Her Groove Back



After a WILD night of fights at UFC 281, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to the Spotify Live app to offer instant reaction and analysis to (maybe) the best card of the year, discussing:

• Alex Pereira’s fifth-round knockout of middleweight king Israel Adesanya and if the referee stopped the fight too early

• How Pereira as champion changes the entire landscape of the middleweight division and whether Adesanya deserves an immediate title rematch

• Zhang Weili’s disposal of Carla Esparza via second-round submission (38:22)

• Fireworks between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, Poirier’s incredible resilience in the face of Chandler’s onslaught of offense, and the strategy errors that Chandler made (48:21)

• A very, very sad ending to the legendary career of Frankie Edgar (1:03:37)

• The UFC’s grave mistake in booking Erin Blanchfield against fan favorite Molly McCann (1:14:10)

Plus, calls from the fans and a whole lot more on the fallout of the main event (1:27:16).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

