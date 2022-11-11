 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 10 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys list the fantasy players they want to start despite what their instincts are telling them

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Angeles Chargers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


We kick off our NFL Week 10 preview by discussing why Josh Allen’s elbow and Justin Herbert’s matchup give us the Sunday scaries, figuring out who the Colts are as an offense, whether Najee Harris can be trusted, which offenses have shootout potential, and finally, list our George Costanza picks of the week for the fantasy players we want to start despite what our instincts are telling us.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

