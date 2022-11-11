 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Battle at St. Brown

Jason discusses what to expect from this weekend’s Bears game against the Lions, and explains why we’re in Justin Fields’s first career arc

By Jason Goff
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason asks the crew if they would pay for Twitter verification, and discusses the future of Twitter and how it could potentially affect the sports world (05:16). Camron Smith from Stadium and Bally Sports returns to the show to discuss the Bulls’ season so far, Nikola Vucevic’s role, Lauri Markkanen’s resurgence with the Jazz, and more (16:51). The crew also opens up about sharing their locations with their significant others (40:50). Jason discusses what to expect from this weekend’s Bears game against the Lions, and explains why we’re in Justin Fields’s first career arc (46:26).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Camron Smith
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

