‘Andor’ Episode 10 Deep Dive, Plus Toby Haynes

Mal, Joanna, and Ben break down one of the best speeches in ‘Star Wars’ history

By Joanna Robinson, Mallory Rubin, and Ben Lindbergh
We have made our pod a sunless place! But it is full of great discussion on the latest episode of Andor, including some of the best Star Wars content to ever exist! (09:55). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss some of the best speeches in Star Wars history, and what makes a great speech (90:26). All before an illuminating chat with episode director Toby Haynes about this magnificent episode in television (02:07:31).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

