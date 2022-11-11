‘Andor’ Episode 10 Deep Dive, Plus Toby Haynes



We have made our pod a sunless place! But it is full of great discussion on the latest episode of Andor, including some of the best Star Wars content to ever exist! (09:55). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss some of the best speeches in Star Wars history, and what makes a great speech (90:26). All before an illuminating chat with episode director Toby Haynes about this magnificent episode in television (02:07:31).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

