‘Andor’ Episode 10 Deep Dive, Plus Toby Haynes

We have made our pod a sunless place! But it is full of great discussion on the latest episode of Andor, including some of the best Star Wars content to ever exist! (09:55). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss some of the best speeches in Star Wars history, and what makes a great speech (90:26). All before an illuminating chat with episode director Toby Haynes about this magnificent episode in television (02:07:31).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
