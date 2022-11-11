Philadelphia’s Chicken Man, Tropicana’s Mimosa Maker, and a Battle of Fried Chicken



Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Anna Delvey’s East Village dinner parties, discuss the woman serving her fiancé placenta smoothies, and break down another European wine heist. This week’s Taste Test pits Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich against sliders from Dave’s Hot Chicken. They close the show by sharing their personal food news and react to listener-submitted voicemails.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

