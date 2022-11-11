 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia’s Chicken Man, Tropicana’s Mimosa Maker, and a Battle of Fried Chicken

Plus, breaking down Anna Delvey’s East Village dinner parties

By David Jacoby and Juliet Litman
Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Anna Delvey’s East Village dinner parties, discuss the woman serving her fiancé placenta smoothies, and break down another European wine heist. This week’s Taste Test pits Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich against sliders from Dave’s Hot Chicken. They close the show by sharing their personal food news and react to listener-submitted voicemails.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138, a.k.a. 646-STEW-138, or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

