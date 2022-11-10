NFL Midseason Awards!

Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz to share their NFL award predictions at the midway point of the season. They give their picks for MVP (1:00), Offensive Player of the Year (23:00), Comeback Player of the Year (37:00), and more. Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (43:00).
