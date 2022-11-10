 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Midseason Awards!

Sheil and Steven make predictions for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year

By Sheil Kapadia and Steven Ruiz
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz to share their NFL award predictions at the midway point of the season. They give their picks for MVP (1:00), Offensive Player of the Year (23:00), Comeback Player of the Year (37:00), and more. Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (43:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

