NFL Midseason Awards!



Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz to share their NFL award predictions at the midway point of the season. They give their picks for MVP (1:00), Offensive Player of the Year (23:00), Comeback Player of the Year (37:00), and more. Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (43:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS