Ted Johnson on What’s Wrong With the Pats Offense. Plus, the Sox’s Offseason Is Underway and the C’s Are Rolling.

Brian talks to former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson about what is going on the with Pats offense, how they can get back on track, who talked the most trash on the 2000s Patriots teams, and more (0:30). Then Brian previews the Red Sox’s free agent priorities as the MLB winter meetings get going, (29:30) before recapping the Celtics’ win over the Pistons (44:30).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify