Eagles-Commanders Preview: Is Jalen Hurts a Top-10 QB?

After sacking Carson Wentz nine times on their way to a huge victory in late September, the Eagles are set to face a different QB for the Commanders in Taylor Heinicke on Monday Night Football. Sheil and Ben discuss the matchup and answer 10 mailbag questions from the amazing supporters of The Ringer’s Philly Special. Is Jalen Hurts a top-10 QB? How big of a loss in Jordan Davis to the run game? How big of a payday will Hurts garner if the Eagles have a deep run in the postseason?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Voicemail for Questions: 215-315-7982
