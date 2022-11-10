‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Instant Reactions

The hour is upon us and it is time for the Midnight Boys to give their instant reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (04:07). They discuss the fantastic introduction of the film’s villain, Namor, to the MCU and his role in its future (50:57). They also analyze the exciting final battle and what this ending means for the MCU, as well as the legacy of the character as a whole.
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
