Filed under:

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys break down the latest from the MCU

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Marvel Studios


The hour is upon us and it is time for the Midnight Boys to give their instant reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (04:07). They discuss the fantastic introduction of the film’s villain, Namor, to the MCU and his role in its future (50:57). They also analyze the exciting final battle and what this ending means for the MCU, as well as the legacy of the character as a whole.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

