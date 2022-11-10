Billion-Dollar Dreams and Jedi Kitchen Interventions | #AskDave After Dark



With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, the latest delirious #AskDave turns toward a bevy of holiday-navigation questions—while also considering Squid Game (Chris Ying Edition), the on-set artist-trailer lifestyle, a stuffing recipe to unite America, fish sauce and palm sugar, picture-book protagonist permanence, Michael Keaton, getting blocked on the Powerball app, the C+ scholarship, choosing between remodeling your kitchen and burning your house down, the Wittgenstein gambit, Thanksgiving in Australia, Japanese KFC, the Prime Directive vs. the Dulles Doctrine, and a Dave Chang Show spice-drawer challenge.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass

