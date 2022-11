The Eagles are headed to Jalen Hurts’s hometown of Houston to face the lowly Texans on Thursday Night Football. Due to the short week, Sheil and Ben have come up with the Tuesday Six! Six questions that need answers headed into the matchup. Plus, they also review an active trade deadline and discuss which moves the Eagles should’ve made after the Robert Quinn acquisition.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

