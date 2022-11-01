Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Rise, Rams Fall



Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 8. Jason starts by digging into the Bengals and what went wrong on Monday Night Football (1:18). Then, they discuss Austin’s team of the week, the 49ers, and why he has them so high in his rankings (11:56). Later, they discuss the fall of the Rams (0:00), before talking about Chase Claypool getting traded to the Bears (17:22). Finally, Steven Ruiz joins the show to answer for Trevor Lawrence and talk about Joe Burrow (41:12).

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle

Guest: Steven Ruiz

