Ime to the Nets and Antoine Walker on the Pierce and Pitino Celtics. Plus, Crickets From the Pats at the Trade Deadline.

(0:30) Brian breaks down the news that Ime Udoka is set to become the new Nets head coach after they fired Steve Nash, and what it means for the Celtics and Nets. (14:30) Then, Brian chats with Antoine Walker about his Celtics career, the ’98 All-Star Game at MSG, Tatum’s MVP chances, and more. (37:30) Finally, he discusses the Pats’ uneventful trade deadline and takes a few listener calls about the Patriots offense
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
