 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Are You Doing Tonight?

Tyler Parker’s take on how to greet a crowd

By Tyler Parker, Charles Holmes, Logan Murdock, and Van Lathan
Russell Peters Performs In Berlin Photo by Frank Hoensch/Getty Images


Tyler Parker’s take on how to greet a crowd.

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Logan Murdock, Tyler Parker, and Van Lathan
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Hottest Take

The Latest

Episode 9: The Werewolf, Autumn Series Preview, and Wallabies’ Nic White

Jim and Goodey also review the highlights from the Gallagher Premiership, including more refereeing controversy and red cards in another dramatic weekend

By The Rugby Pod

Was LIV’s First Year a Success? And Previewing the World Wide Technology Championship

House and Hubbard also recap Seamus Powers’s victory down in Bermuda

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Amanda Tyler and the Rise of Christian Nationalism

Bakari and Amanda talk about the importance of the separation of church and state, the current state of white Christian nationalism, and break down the locations where the rise in nationalism is largest

By Bakari Sellers

Healthy Zion Is Unstoppable, but Can He Stop Anyone Else?

The Pelicans could be scary good if their singular star can stay on the court—and in front of his man. Will opponents start targeting Zion on defense or will he prove respectable?

By Michael Pina

The End of Affirmative Action? Plus, a Kyrie Conversation

Van and Rachel also react to an intruder attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

What Do We Want From Rihanna’s Comeback? “Lift Me Up” and the State of Rihanna’s Music Career

Charles and Charity also share their general feelings on the pop-culture process of re-eulogizing Chadwick Boseman and the existence of Black Panther

By Charles Holmes and Justin Charity