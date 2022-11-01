The Glow-Up

Leslie Golden was working as a pole dancer in San Antonio, still figuring out her life—until one day she blew up on social media. She underwent a whirlwind social media makeover, partying on yachts, jet-setting to Thailand, and moving into a luxury West Hollywood mansion with other influencers. What could go wrong?
Host: Alyssa Bereznak
Producers: Amanda Dobbins, Vikram Patel, Kaya McMullen, and Conor Nevins
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
