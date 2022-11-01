 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bengals Shrink Without Ja’Marr, Pete Carroll for Coach of the Year, The NFC’s Three-Team Race, and More Big Takeaways from Week 8

Ben and Sheil also try to figure out what’s going on with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and Ben uses this week’s extra point to detail his trade deadline wishlist

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Cleveland Browns’ dominating win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Then Sheil sends a heartfelt apology to Pete Carroll while Ben explains why the Bears sending Roquan Smith to the Ravens is just step zero of their rebuild. (10:38) Next, they talk about the NFC teams that are most likely to make it to championship weekend and give some much-deserved flowers to Carolina Panthers QB P.J. Walker. (31:15) They end the pod by trying to figure out what’s going on with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and Ben uses this week’s extra point to detail his trade deadline wishlist. (45:11)

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

