The Midterms Are Here, Elon Musk and Twitter, and NFL Insider Trader Inflation

One week until the midterm elections, Bryan and David discuss signs that we have entered the late stage of the election cycle while discussing ad campaigns, reevaluating Senate races, and touching on Beto O’Rourke’s position in his state race (3:24). Later, they revisit Twitter underneath Elon Musk and touch on his recent response to Hillary Clinton, weigh in on the potential for misinformation, and discuss the amount one would have to pay for a verified Twitter account (23:40). Then, they discuss Ian Eagle’s new role next year calling the NCAA Final Four (35:24), before then addressing NFL insider trader inflation (43:35). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes