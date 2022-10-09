 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Title: Eagles-Cardinals Postgame Reaction: The Eagles Are Still Undefeated!

Sheil and Ben break down the win and preview next week’s Eagles-Cowboys game

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Description: The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL after a close 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Jalen Hurts had solid numbers again, but did he look more like 2021 Hurts rather than 2022 Hurts? Plus, the defense had a lot of holes in their zone scheme. Is Jonathan Gannon back to his old ways? Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak break down the highs and lows of the game and why these close victories will be good for the team in the long run. And then we look ahead to Dallas week!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Philly fans, we want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail: 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

