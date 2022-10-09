 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed on ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Larry is joined by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, the producers and creators of the new Hulu legal drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
“Reasonable Doubt” Premiere - Inside Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images


Larry is joined by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, the producers and creators of the new Hulu legal drama Reasonable Doubt. They begin their conversation by explaining how the show got its start, the intricacies of writing its complex characters, and the expert casting of lead actress Emayatzy Corinealdi. Next, Raamla and Kerry share their experiences coming up in the industry while working on ‘Scandal’ together and discuss the benefits of developing a project like Reasonable Doubt, where diversity and inclusion are the focus when casting key position roles in the overall production. (18:29) Then Kerry dives into her preparation for directing the series pilot and the importance of creating a safe space for actors to excel.(32:34) After the break, Raamla discusses how she uses her personal history to infuse a wholly Los Angeles feel into Reasonable Doubt, and details the audience response to the show’s impeccable fashion and soundtrack.(43:45) They end the pod by sharing advice to any aspiring actors, writers, or producers looking to be in the industry.(1:02:36)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guests: Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

The Brawling Brutes Join David Shoemaker After Their Match at ‘WWE Extreme Rules’

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch discuss teaming up, the reactions they are getting from the crowd, and more

By David Shoemaker

Karrion Kross Joins David Shoemaker After His ‘WWE Extreme Rules’ Match

David Shoemaker sits with Karrion Kross after his strap match with Drew McIntyre

By David Shoemaker

The Mets Force a Game 3

JJ reacts to the Mets’ 7-3 bounce-back win over the Padres in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series

By John Jastremski

Phillies Stun Cardinals in Game 1 of Wild-Card Series

The Phillies won Game 1 of the NL wild-card series thanks to a six-run ninth inning. It was the first time in 94 postseason games that the Cardinals blew a lead of at least two runs going into the final inning.

By Sheil Kapadia

The Mets Get Routed in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card

JJ returns to Spotify Live to react to the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series

By Jack McCluskey

‘Werewolf By Night’ Instant Reactions

Joanna and Van dive deep into recent news surrounding the MCU world and discuss Marvel’s special presentation ‘Werewolf By Night’

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan