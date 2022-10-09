Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed on ‘Reasonable Doubt’



Larry is joined by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, the producers and creators of the new Hulu legal drama Reasonable Doubt. They begin their conversation by explaining how the show got its start, the intricacies of writing its complex characters, and the expert casting of lead actress Emayatzy Corinealdi. Next, Raamla and Kerry share their experiences coming up in the industry while working on ‘Scandal’ together and discuss the benefits of developing a project like Reasonable Doubt, where diversity and inclusion are the focus when casting key position roles in the overall production. (18:29) Then Kerry dives into her preparation for directing the series pilot and the importance of creating a safe space for actors to excel.(32:34) After the break, Raamla discusses how she uses her personal history to infuse a wholly Los Angeles feel into Reasonable Doubt, and details the audience response to the show’s impeccable fashion and soundtrack.(43:45) They end the pod by sharing advice to any aspiring actors, writers, or producers looking to be in the industry.(1:02:36)

