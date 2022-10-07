 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos, Wembanyama-Mania, and Draymond’s Punch. Plus, MLB Playoff Predictions and Yogi Roth’s New Book.

Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 5, then answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Broncos’ Thursday night rock fight with the Colts, the outpouring of praise for top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama, and Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in a Warriors practice (0:43). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Jeff Passan about the MLB postseason wild-card round, Aaron Judge’s home run record, World Series picks, and more (14:44). Then Ryen talks with Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Network and Elite 11 about his new book, 5-STAR QB: It’s Not About the Stars, It’s About the Journey (46:29). Then Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 5 before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:13:37).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Jeff Passan and Yogi Roth
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Draymond’s Punch, the Victor-Wembanyama Experience, and NBA Season Predictions With Adam Lefkoe

Chris Vernon and KOC are joined by TNT’s Adam Lefkoe and discuss recent events in the NBA world

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Play

Scoot Henderson on Chasing His NBA Dream, Wembanyama, Westbrook, Curry, and More

Scoot Henderson of the NBA G League Ignite sits down with Kevin O’Connor to discuss his NBA potential

By Kevin O'Connor

Andrade vs. Sammy Guevara, and ‘Extreme Rules’ Preview

Plus, Babyface producer Kerm joins the guys in making predictions for Saturday’s ‘Extreme Rules’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Hope Spirals Eternal for the New York Mets

The Mets lost the division at the 11th hour and now enter a wild-card series in which they face more questions than answers. But there’s still a chance they can tap into their early-season magic—and surprise even their most cynical of fans.

By Katie Baker

Covering Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign With Greg Bluestein

Bryan and journalist Greg Bluestein address recent accusations claiming Walker paid for a woman’s abortion back in 2009

By Bryan Curtis

Recovering From ‘TNF’ and Finding Winners for Sunday

Sharp and House begin by discussing the ugly Colts-Broncos game before moving onto the rest of the Week 5 slate

By Warren Sharp and Joe House