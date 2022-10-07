Broncos, Wembanyama-Mania, and Draymond’s Punch. Plus, MLB Playoff Predictions and Yogi Roth’s New Book.



Russillo shares his thoughts on the Broncos’ Thursday night rock fight with the Colts, the outpouring of praise for top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama, and Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in a Warriors practice (0:43). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Jeff Passan about the MLB postseason wild-card round, Aaron Judge’s home run record, World Series picks, and more (14:44). Then Ryen talks with Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Network and Elite 11 about his new book, 5-STAR QB: It’s Not About the Stars, It’s About the Journey (46:29). Then Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 5 before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:13:37).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Jeff Passan and Yogi Roth

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

