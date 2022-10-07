 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Better Bring Their Offense, and White Sox Weirdness

Plus, chatting with the new voice of the Blackhawks, Chris Vosters

By Jason Goff
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


After one of the worst Thursday Night Football games, Jason is done watching Russell Wilson play football (02:52). One thing is certain as the Bears get ready for the Vikings this weekend: They are going to have to score if they want to win (14:45). Vikings color commentator Pete Bercich returns to the show to help preview this weekend’s game with the Bears (24:50). The new voice of the Blackhawks, Chris Vosters, joins the show to discuss how he became the successor to Pat Foley and what to expect from the team on the ice this season (53:48). Now that the season has finally ended for the White Sox, Jason reflects on the disaster it was, and where the team can go from here (01:17:45).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Pete Bercich and Chris Vosters
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

