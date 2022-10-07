 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 5 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck preview the Week 5 fantasy slate

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images


We preview the Week 5 fantasy slate with categories including the Sunday Scaries, the Disney Channel Original Movie Motocrossed award, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Shooter McGavin award, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more, before answering some listener emails.

Check out our Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

