Terry Collins on the Mets Wild Card Series, and the Jets are in a Prove-It Game

(01:34) — METS: The Mets look to extend this season as they face the Padres in the Wild Card Series.
(06:12) — GIANTS: The Giants take their hot start across the pond to face the Packers.
(07:24) — JETS: The Jets are in a prove-it situation against the Dolphins—can they show signs of improvement?
(10:15) — TERRY COLLINS: Former Mets manager Terry Collins previews the Mets-Padres Wild Card Series and points out keys to success for the Mets to advance.
(29:28) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 5 in Old School–New School.
(58:08) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare is back to grade Joe and JJ’s picks, give the best bets, and tell you what to stay away from in Week 5.
(71:47) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 5.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Terry Collins, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
