 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Terry Collins on the Mets Wild Card Series, and the Jets are in a Prove-It Game

Plus, Football Fridays and the Giants head to London

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(01:34) — METS: The Mets look to extend this season as they face the Padres in the Wild Card Series.
(06:12) — GIANTS: The Giants take their hot start across the pond to face the Packers.
(07:24) — JETS: The Jets are in a prove-it situation against the Dolphins—can they show signs of improvement?
(10:15) — TERRY COLLINS: Former Mets manager Terry Collins previews the Mets-Padres Wild Card Series and points out keys to success for the Mets to advance.
(29:28) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 5 in Old School–New School.
(58:08) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare is back to grade Joe and JJ’s picks, give the best bets, and tell you what to stay away from in Week 5.
(71:47) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 5.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Terry Collins, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Atlanta’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap

Van and Charles discuss what Donald Glover is attempting to say about Tyler Perry’s filmmaking

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

The Five Ingredients Needed for a Pats Win on Sunday

Plus, the Lions’ play-by-play voice Dan Miller on Matt Patricia and the Lions’ season

By Brian Barrett

The Influencer of the Year Award and Industry Summit Recap

Plus, Nick Swisher on Every Kid Sports and his connection to card collecting

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak

The guys also talk bad QB play, the Rams’ slump, and San Francisco’s impressive defense

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak

TJ Lavin on ‘The Challenge: Untold History’ Docuseries

Johnny Bananas and TJ discuss the background of the show and previously unseen footage from the past 24 years of production

By Johnny Bananas

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8 Reactions

Ben and Daniel discuss Daredevil’s official MCU debut, the romantic spark between Jen and Matt Murdock, and LeapFrog

By Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin