The Five Ingredients Needed for a Pats Win on Sunday



00:30 - Brian shares his five ingredients for success if the Patriots intend to come out with a win against Detroit on Sunday.

21:30 - Brian talks to Lions radio announcer Dan Miller about the Patriots vs. Lions game, Matt Patricia’s tenure in Detroit, the Lions’ first-ranked offense, and more.

42:30 - Brian answers a listener voicemail about the sad end to the Red Sox season and talks about Xander Bogaerts’s future, as well as Malcolm Brogden’s play so far in the Celtics’ preseason games.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

