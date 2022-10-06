 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Five Ingredients Needed for a Pats Win on Sunday

Plus, the Lions’ play-by-play voice Dan Miller on Matt Patricia and the Lions’ season

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


00:30 - Brian shares his five ingredients for success if the Patriots intend to come out with a win against Detroit on Sunday.
21:30 - Brian talks to Lions radio announcer Dan Miller about the Patriots vs. Lions game, Matt Patricia’s tenure in Detroit, the Lions’ first-ranked offense, and more.
42:30 - Brian answers a listener voicemail about the sad end to the Red Sox season and talks about Xander Bogaerts’s future, as well as Malcolm Brogden’s play so far in the Celtics’ preseason games.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

