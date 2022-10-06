Kevin Holland’s Shocking Super-Duper Return, Bo Nickal’s Budding Superstardom, and Uriah Hall vs. … Le’Veon Bell?

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall return to the illustrious Spotify Live app to dissect a strange week in combat sports, discussing:
- Today’s news that retired UFC fighter Uriah Hall will face former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell in a boxing fight on the Jake Paul October 29 card (5:25)
- Kevin Holland coming out of “retirement” to fight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a main event on December 3 (20:15)
- Bo Nickal threatening to retire if he isn’t put on the UFC 282 main card, and what this means for how the UFC should go about building one of the hottest prospects in UFC history (24:28)
- The significance of Aspen Ladd signing with PFL (51:42)
- This weekend’s Glory Kickboxing fight between legends Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari (1:02:56)
Plus, 3PAC takes some of your calls!
*This podcast has been edited for brevity.
Next episode: Friday, October 21, to preview a stacked UFC 280 card.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
