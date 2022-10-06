 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Holland’s Shocking Super-Duper Return, Bo Nickal’s Budding Superstardom, and Uriah Hall vs. … Le’Veon Bell?

Plus, the guys discuss the significance of Aspen Ladd signing with PFL and this weekend’s Glory Kickboxing fight between legends Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Dana White's Contender Series: Nickal v Beard Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall return to the illustrious Spotify Live app to dissect a strange week in combat sports, discussing:

  • Today’s news that retired UFC fighter Uriah Hall will face former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell in a boxing fight on the Jake Paul October 29 card (5:25)
  • Kevin Holland coming out of “retirement” to fight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a main event on December 3 (20:15)
  • Bo Nickal threatening to retire if he isn’t put on the UFC 282 main card, and what this means for how the UFC should go about building one of the hottest prospects in UFC history (24:28)
  • The significance of Aspen Ladd signing with PFL (51:42)
  • This weekend’s Glory Kickboxing fight between legends Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari (1:02:56)

Plus, 3PAC takes some of your calls!

*This podcast has been edited for brevity.

Next episode: Friday, October 21, to preview a stacked UFC 280 card. For the best experience, download the Spotify Live app and follow @ringermma to get all the latest updates about the show.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

