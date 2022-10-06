Answering Mock Voicemails With Nate Tice



This week, Sheil is joined by The Athletic’s Nate Tice to answer mock voicemails from various players and coaches. They answer questions about what’s wrong with the Rams and Steelers offenses (3:00), how the Cowboys will look once Dak Prescott returns (17:00), whether Lamar Jackson can carry the Ravens forever (23:00), and how the Eagles offense can be slowed down (30:00). Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (39:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Nate Tice

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

