Tom Cruise and an Explosive Scientology Book

Matt is joined by Mike Rinder, former senior executive of the Church of Scientology. They discuss the moment he decided to leave Scientology, Tom Cruise’s current standing in the church, the impact of Top Gun: Maverick, the internet’s damning influence on the future of Scientology, and more—all detailed in his new book A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

