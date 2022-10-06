 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tom Cruise and an Explosive Scientology Book

Mike Rinder, former Church of Scientology executive, talks about leaving the church, ‘Top Gun,’ his new book, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Press Conference In Seoul Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Matt is joined by Mike Rinder, former senior executive of the Church of Scientology. They discuss the moment he decided to leave Scientology, Tom Cruise’s current standing in the church, the impact of Top Gun: Maverick, the internet’s damning influence on the future of Scientology, and more—all detailed in his new book A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

Email us comments, questions, or ideas at thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Mike Rinder
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

This Week’s Fozcast: The Icon Himself, Mr. Robbie Williams!

Robbie joins Ben and Tom to chat about what it’s like to perform in front of a crowd of 360,000 people, the pressures of touring, what Soccer Aid means to him, and a surreal moment involving Maradona, Ruud Gullit, and Ben Shephard

By Ben Foster

More Bellingham Brilliance in the Champions League, Plus the Yates Report on Abuse in the NWSL

Musa and Ryan summarize Sally Yates’s report, what led to it, and the immediate outcomes from its publication before discussing other news from the world of soccer

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani Showed Us Every Way to Be Great at Baseball

Just because voters have to choose between Judge and Ohtani for AL MVP doesn’t mean we do. Their seasons were too singular, and too historic, for only one of them to "win."

By Ben Lindbergh

Making Maryland’s Decade With Wes Moore

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore joins Bakari to discuss reclaiming the value of patriotism from insurrectionists, finding the balance between police accountability and public safety, and more

By Bakari Sellers

The Beautiful Blue Twisted Fantasies of Alvvays

After a five-year hiatus, the Toronto indie-pop outfit returns this week with ‘Blue Rev,’ another dreamy collection of excellent anthems. Frontperson Molly Rankin talks about the new record—and more importantly, her fantasy basketball team.

By Ian Cohen
Play

Geno Smith Is Better for the Seahawks Than Russ

Plus, Ben explains how the Colts franchise is in a bad spot and why that has caused a disappointing start to their season

By Ben Solak