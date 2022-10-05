 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Giants Should Run the Option

Nora Princiotti talks with Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about the importance of the Giants’ option-style offense

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-GIANTS-1-TB Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Welcome to The Island!

Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who states how the option-style offense could help take the Giants to the playoffs and make the most of their talent. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?

Host: Nora Princiotti
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

