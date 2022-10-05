 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt Goes Nuclear

Matt Belloni and Eriq Gardner discuss the latest news in Angelina Jolie’s countersuit against Brad Pitt, and how it could affect their careers

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-ETERNALS Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Puck’s Eriq Gardner to discuss Angelina Jolie’s countersuit against Brad Pitt, which includes claims that Pitt was abusive to Angelina and their children during a 2016 plane ride. Matt and Eriq focus on the business and legal implications of the lawsuit—which centers on a French winery Pitt and Jolie bought when they were married—and what this could mean for their careers moving forward.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Eriq Gardner
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

