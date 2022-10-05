Sean Grande Previews the Celtics’ Season, Plus Western Kentucky’s Tyson Helton on Bailey Zappe



0:30 - Brian talks to Boston Celtics radio announcer Sean Grande about the upcoming season, social media’s role in the Ime Udoka story, getting to know Kevin Garnett in Minnesota and Boston, and more.

38:45 - Brian is joined by Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton to talk about his former quarterback Bailey Zappe, who is now in line to start for the Patriots.

52:00 - Brian unveils his “Fast Five” Boston story lines that cover recent Patriots acquisition Jamie Collins, Tom Brady’s off-field woes, the Red Sox’s offseason needs, and more.

